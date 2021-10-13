Left Menu

5-yr-old boy killed in firecracker explosion in Bengal

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-10-2021 09:46 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 09:43 IST
5-yr-old boy killed in firecracker explosion in Bengal
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A five-year-old boy has been killed in a firecracker explosion in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Barpol in Barasat police station area on Tuesday when some boys lit a 'chocolate bomb' and put it in a metallic box. The explosion took place and a piece of metal pierced the neck of the five-year-old boy who was standing nearby, an officer said.

He was rushed to Barasat State General Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, he said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination and further investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

