A 35-year-old man allegedly stabbed his father to death following a property dispute in Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Wednesday.The incident took place on Tuesday night in Dongar Navle village of Murbad taluka and efforts were on to nab the absconding accused, they said.The accused is the son of the 50-year-old victim from his first wife and was not happy with his father marrying the second time.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 13-10-2021 10:34 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 10:29 IST
Maha: Man kills father over property feud
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 35-year-old man allegedly stabbed his father to death following a property dispute in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night in Dongar Navle village of Murbad taluka and efforts were on to nab the absconding accused, they said.

The accused is the son of the 50-year-old victim from his first wife and was not happy with his father marrying the second time. They had also been fighting over a property matter for the last five years, police said.

Around 9 pm on Tuesday, the accused, armed with a sharp weapon, came to his father's house and they again had a quarrel over the property-related issue, Murbad police station's senior inspector Prasad Pandhare said.

During the tiff, the accused allegedly stabbed his father several times with the weapon and then fled, he said, adding that the victim died on the spot. After being alerted, police went to the spot and sent the body for postmortem.

A case was registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder) and efforts were on to trace him, the official said.

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

