Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi visit photo exhibition at AICC office
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and party leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday visited a photo exhibition on the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, at All India Congress Committee (AICC) office.
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2021 11:20 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 11:20 IST
- Country:
- India
Party leader Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal were also present. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
