Kerala Assembly ruckus: Court dismisses discharge plea filed by accused

In a setback for Kerala's ruling LDF, a court here on Wednesday dismissed the discharge petition filed by General Education Minister V Sivankutty and others in the Assembly ruckus case.

Dismissing the plea, the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Thiruvananthapuram also directed the minister and five other accused to appear before it on November 22 to frame charges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)