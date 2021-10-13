Dubai’s DP World says long time until shipping supply chain disruptions end
There is no end in sight to the shortage of shipping containers, port congestion and sky rocketing freight rates that have rattled global trade, the chairman of Dubai ports giant DP World said on Wednesday.
