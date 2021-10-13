French soldier dies in a maintenance operation in Mali, minister says
A French soldier died on Tuesday during a maintenance operation in Mali, armed forces minister Florence Parly said on Wednesday. Parly said on Twitter the serviceman died in an accident without going into further details.
The government spokesperson, Gabriel Attal, told BFM TV an investigation was underway.
