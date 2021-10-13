NGT denies permission to Himachal Pradesh HC for reconstruction of its old building in Shimla

The National Green Tribunal has denied permission to the Himachal Pradesh High Court for the reconstruction of its old building block saying that construction in a core area of Shimla is a serious hazard to public safety and the environment.

A bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said, undoubtedly, the requirement of the High Court is the highest priority but because of danger to the public safety, it cannot modify its earlier order.

Concerning the recommendation of the Supervisory Committee, constituted by NGT, the tribunal said it has merely considered the exceptional requirement but not the issue of public safety and desirability of prohibiting constructions because of the vulnerability of the area.

''Constructions in core areas of Shimla being a serious hazard to public safety and environment, any modification as suggested in the application will not be viable,'' the bench said in its October 8 order.

The NGT was hearing a fresh plea filed by a Himachal Pradesh High Court in a decided matter to permit reconstruction of its old building block which is in the core area of Shimla, by modifying its November 16, 2017 order.

The NGT in 2017 had banned all construction, residential or commercial, in any part of the ''green, forest and core areas'' of Himachal Pradesh and within three meters of the national highways.

It had also formed the Supervisory Committee to consider and evaluate the need for construction of buildings of exceptional nature and make recommendations, if necessary.

