Told President Kovind that MoS Home should resign to ensure impartial probe in Lakhimpur violence as his son is an accused: Rahul Gandhi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2021 12:36 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 12:29 IST
- Country:
- India
Told President Kovind that MoS Home should resign to ensure impartial probe in Lakhimpur violence as his son is an accused: Rahul Gandhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- Kovind
Advertisement