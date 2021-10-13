Uthra murder case: Kerala court awards life sentence to husband for killing wife using cobra

A sessions court in Kerala on Wednesday awarded life sentence in the Uthra murder case to the victim's husband for killing his wife using a cobra.

On October 11, the court had held the husband -- Sooraj S Kumar -- guilty of murder, poisoning, destruction of evidence, and also attempt to murder for his first try at killing his then 25-year old wife -- Uthra -- by using a viper.

Additional Sessions Judge-VI Manoj M, who pronounced the sentence, said the case was a rarest of the rare, but looking at the age of the convict -- 28 years now -- it decided to award him a life sentence instead of death, a lawyer present in the court said.

The lawyer also said that the court awarded Kumar a life sentence for the offense of an attempt to murder, 10 years for poisoning and seven years for destruction of evidence.

The court also imposed a total fine of Rs 5.85 lakh on the convict, the lawyer said.

Sooraj had killed his wife Uthra by letting a cobra bite her in her sleep in May last year.

