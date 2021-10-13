Left Menu

Mumbai cruise raid: NCB to file reply on bail plea of Aryan Khan today afternoon

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday told the Special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) court that it would file a reply on the bail plea of Aryan Khan and others, accused in the Mumbai cruise drug raid case, in some time.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-10-2021 13:15 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 13:15 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday told the Special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) court that it would file a reply on the bail plea of Aryan Khan and others, accused in the Mumbai cruise drug raid case, in some time. The court will resume the hearing at 2:45 PM today and the Additional Solicitor General Anil C Singh is likely to appear in the court.

Earlier on Monday, an NDPS court in Mumbai said that it would hear the bail plea of Aryan Khan and other accused in the Mumbai cruise drug bust case on Wednesday. The court asked the NCB to file its reply on Wednesday morning and argue in the same matter in the second half of the same day.

A Mumbai Magistrate court had on October 7 sent Aryan, son of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and seven others to judicial custody for 14 days. On Friday, the Esplanade court rejected the bail plea of Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on the Cordelia cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

