Surrounded by police, wanted criminal shoots himself dead in Rajasthan’s Kotputli
- Country:
- India
A wanted criminal allegedly shot himself dead while surrounded by police in Kotputli town of Jaipur district, officials said on Wednesday.
Acting on a tip-off that some criminals would enter Kotputli from Bansur on Tuesday night, a police team laid a trap to nab them, they said.
As the team intercepted the vehicle in which the criminals were traveling, they ditched the car and ran into nearby fields in a bid to escape, Sub-Inspector Rakesh Yadav said, adding that they also fired at the police personnel who gave chase.
One of the criminals carrying a cash reward of Rs 5,000 on him shot himself dead whereas the others managed to escape, police said.
The deceased was identified as Roop Chand alias Sukha, who had a case of murder registered against him at Khetri Police Station of Jhunjhunu district.
The body was handed over to family members after the post-mortem examination, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Jaipur: Man accused of rape arrested, chargesheet filed within 18 hours of registering FIR
PM Modi to inaugurate Institute of Petrochemicals Technology in Jaipur tomorrow
PM to virtually inaugurate CIPET Jaipur, lay foundation stones for 4 medical colleges in Rajasthan
PM to virtually inaugurate CIPET Jaipur, lay foundation stones for 4 medical colleges in Rajasthan
Cong members of Jaipur Zila Parishad create ruckus at meeting over seating arrangements