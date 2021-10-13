Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-10-2021 13:19 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 13:16 IST
Surrounded by police, wanted criminal shoots himself dead in Rajasthan’s Kotputli
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A wanted criminal allegedly shot himself dead while surrounded by police in Kotputli town of Jaipur district, officials said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off that some criminals would enter Kotputli from Bansur on Tuesday night, a police team laid a trap to nab them, they said.

As the team intercepted the vehicle in which the criminals were traveling, they ditched the car and ran into nearby fields in a bid to escape, Sub-Inspector Rakesh Yadav said, adding that they also fired at the police personnel who gave chase.

One of the criminals carrying a cash reward of Rs 5,000 on him shot himself dead whereas the others managed to escape, police said.

The deceased was identified as Roop Chand alias Sukha, who had a case of murder registered against him at Khetri Police Station of Jhunjhunu district.

The body was handed over to family members after the post-mortem examination, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

