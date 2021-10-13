Man stabs father-in-law, brother-in-law to death in Kerala

A 31-year old man has allegedly stabbed to death his father-in-law and brother-in-law over a family dispute here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident was reported on Tuesday night from Mudavanmugal area under Poojappura police station limit in the city. The accused - Arun has been taken into custody, police said.

Police said the accused, allegedly in an inebriated state, stabbed his father-in-law Sunil, 48, and brother-in-law Akhil, 24, using a knife.

The injured persons were rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital here but they died en route, they said.

According to police, Arun had reached the residence of Sunil on Tuesday evening in an inebriated state and quarrelled with them for not letting his wife to go with him.

The family also reportedly informed him that they were going ahead with the decision to divorce due to his drinking habit.

He left the house but returned at night and picked up quarrel with Akhil. When he attacked Akhil using the knife, Sunil tried to prevent but both suffered grievous injuries leading to their death, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)