Left Menu

Maha govt moves HC against CBI summons to chief secy, DGP in Anil Deshmukh case

In April this year, the central agency registered the FIR against Deshmukh and other persons.Deshmukh, who resigned from the post of state home minister in April, is facing probe by central agencies on multiple charges.He has repeatedly denied the allegations levelled against him.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-10-2021 13:49 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 13:46 IST
Maha govt moves HC against CBI summons to chief secy, DGP in Anil Deshmukh case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has moved the Bombay High Court, challenging the recent summons issued by the CBI to state Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte and Director General of Police Sanjay Pandey in connection with the FIR registered by the central agency against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh. The state government filed a writ petition on Tuesday and mentioned it on Wednesday before a bench of Justices Nitin Jamdar and SV Kotwal, seeking urgent hearing.

The HC posted the plea for hearing on October 20. Earlier this month, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued summons to Kunte and Pandey, asking them to appear before it this week in connection with the FIR registered the probe agency against NCP leader Deshmukh for alleged political interference in transfers and postings of police officers.

The allegations of such interference and misconduct on part of Deshmukh were made by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh in March this year through a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Following a subsequent order of the Bombay high court, the CBI conducted a preliminary enquiry into the allegations. In April this year, the central agency registered the FIR against Deshmukh and other persons.

Deshmukh, who resigned from the post of state home minister in April, is facing probe by central agencies on multiple charges.

He has repeatedly denied the allegations levelled against him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

Global
3
Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Finland
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021