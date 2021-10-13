Left Menu

Maha: Man found dead in Mumbra creek

PTI | Thane | Updated: 13-10-2021 13:55 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 13:52 IST
Maha: Man found dead in Mumbra creek
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The body of an unidentified man was recovered from a creek in Mumbra of Maharashtra's Thane district on Wednesday, a civic official said.

The body of a man, in his 50s, was found floating in the Mumbra creek in the morning hours and the fire services were alerted, said Santosh Kadam, chief of the regional disaster management cell.

Local firemen, police and a team from the regional disaster management cell rushed to the spot and fished out the body, he said. The body has been sent for post-mortem to the government hospital here, the official said, adding that the Mumbra police are in the process of registering a case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

Global
3
Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Finland
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021