Slovak prosecutor's office confirms ECB's Kazimir charged with corruption

Slovak prosecutors confirmed on Wednesday that ECB policymaker and Slovak central bank Governor Peter Kazimir had been charged with a corruption-related crime. "A prosecutor at the special prosecution office brought charges against P.K. for corruption-related crime on Oct. 8," a spokeswoman for the special prosecution Jana Tokolyova said.

"Given the early stage of the criminal case, we will not be giving any further information at the moment," she said. Kazimir and his lawyer said on Tuesday he denied wrongdoing and would defend himself against the charges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)