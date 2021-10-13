Left Menu

French soldier dies in a maintenance accident in Mali, minister says

A French soldier died in Mali on Tuesday in a maintenance accident, armed forces minister Florence Parly said on Wednesday. The military said in a statement the serviceman died after the truck cabin fell while he was working on the vehicle's engine.

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2021 14:09 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 14:05 IST
French soldier dies in a maintenance accident in Mali, minister says
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • France

A French soldier died in Mali on Tuesday in a maintenance accident, armed forces minister Florence Parly said on Wednesday.

The military said in a statement the serviceman died after the truck cabin fell while he was working on the vehicle's engine. It also said it was investigating the precise causes of the accident.

The soldier, aged 29, was a mechanic specialist for the army. A French serviceman was killed last month in a clash with an armed militant group in Mali.

More than 50 French soldiers have died in the region since Paris deployed a counterterrorism force in 2013 to drive back Islamist militant groups that had seized cities and towns in northern Mali.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

Global
3
Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Finland
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021