Training plane crashes off Lebanon, search ongoing for two people
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 13-10-2021 14:19 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 14:14 IST
A small plane crashed into the Mediterranean on Wednesday off the Lebanese coast and rescue workers were searching for the two people on board, a statement by the cabinet said.
The small training aircraft belongs to the Lebanese aviation club and the civil defence team is conducting search and rescue operations, Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi said on Twitter.
