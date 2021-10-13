PRICES-COMMODITIES

Following are today's commodities prices (All rates in Rs/quintal): Rice Fine 4800-6800: Medium 4200-5600: Jowar 1800-2600: Jaggery cube 3700-4000: Jaggery ball 4500-4600: Coriander Seed 11000-13000: Chilies fine 27000-30000: Potato Big 1600-1800: Medium 1100-1200: Onion Big 2800-3200: Medium 2000-2800: Small 1000-2000: Tamarind 9000-10000: Garlic 350-850: Horsegram 3400-4000: Wheat 2400-3000 Turmeric 8500-15000: Turdhal 8200-11000: Green Gram Dhal 8800-9600: Black gram dal 8800-13300: Bengal Gramdhal 6400-7300: Mustard 8500-9500: Gingelly 11800-12500: Sugar 3400-3600: Groundnut Seed 9000-9500: Copra 17500-19500.

Groundnut oil (10kg): 1600-1800 Coconut oil (10kg):2000-2400 Gingelly oil: 1800-3100 Ghee (5kg): 2150-2450.

