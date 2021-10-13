Maha: Man poses as CBI officer, robs woman of Rs 1 lakh; held
A 21-year-old man was arrested by the Thane police in Maharashtra for allegedly robbing a housewife of Rs one lakh at knifepoint by posing as a CBI officer with his accomplice, police said on Wednesday. They pointed a knife at the woman 32, who who alone in the house, and walked away with Rs one lakh kept in a cupboard, she said.
- Country:
- India
A 21-year-old man was arrested by the Thane police in Maharashtra for allegedly robbing a housewife of Rs one lakh at knifepoint by posing as a CBI officer with his accomplice, police said on Wednesday. The accused, Roopesh Gogawale, and his accomplice barged into a house in Kalwa in the Thane district on Tuesday evening claiming they are CBI officers, a police official said. They pointed a knife at the woman (32), who alone in the house, and walked away with Rs one lakh kept in a cupboard, she said. Gogawale was arrested in the wee hours on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kalwa
- Thane
- knifepoint
- Gogawale
- Maharashtra
ALSO READ
Thane Court notice to Javed Akhtar in defamation suit over alleged comparison of RSS, VHP with Taliban
Maha: 196 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 2 deaths
EU lawmakers back clampdown on potent greenhouse gas methane
Maha: Man booked for abetting relative's suicide in Thane district
Maha: Hookah parlour raided in Thane; five held