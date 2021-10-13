Left Menu

Pune: Woman Lt Colonel on military training dies allegedly by suicide

A 43-year-old woman Lieutenant Colonel allegedly died by suicide in Pune district of Maharashtra, Pune City Police said on Wednesday.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-10-2021 14:44 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 14:44 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A 43-year-old woman Lieutenant Colonel allegedly died by suicide in Pune district of Maharashtra, Pune City Police said on Wednesday. According to police, the woman who hails from Uttarakhand and was posted in Jaipur had come to Pune for a three-month-long military training.

"She was married to a Colonel rank officer and their divorce matter was pending. The suicide letter has not been recovered but an old letter of her father who is also a retired Army officer has been recovered. Prima facie it seems it took place due to a family dispute but we are investigating," the police said. Army has issued a statement stating that it is providing all assistance in the case investigation.

A case with the civil police has been registered and the matter is under investigation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

