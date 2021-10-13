Left Menu

Woman Army officer found hanging at military training institute in Pune

A 43-year-old woman officer of the Indian Army was found hanging at her official accommodation in the premises of the Military Intelligence Training School and Depot MINTSD here in Maharashtra on Wednesday, police said.The Army and the police suspect it to be a case of suicide.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 13-10-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 14:55 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 43-year-old woman officer of the Indian Army was found hanging at her official accommodation in the premises of the Military Intelligence Training School and Depot (MINTSD) here in Maharashtra on Wednesday, police said.

The Army and the police suspect it to be a case of suicide. The incident came to light in the morning when the staff had gone to serve tea to the Lieutenant Colonel-rank officer. She was found hanging with a dupatta around her neck, an official said. According to the police, the Lieutenant Colonel had come to the MINTSD for training.

She had some domestic issues and had filed for a divorce, said Namrata Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone V).

''We have launched a probe into the death,'' the DCP said. In a statement, the Army authorities have said that an incident of likely suicide by an officer has occurred in the premises of Military Intelligence Training School and Depot, Pune. The officer was undergoing a course at the institute, it said.

A case with the civil police has been registered and the Army is providing all assistance in the investigation, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

