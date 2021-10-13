Maoists killed in Malkangiri were on most-wanted list: DGP

The three Maoists gunned down in Odisha's Malkangiri district were on the most-wanted list and had a cumulative bounty of Rs 10 lakh, Director-General of Police (DGP) Abhay said on Wednesday.

The DGP along with other senior police officers visited the district headquarters and reviewed the anti-Naxal operations, following the killing of the Maoists in the Tulasi forest range on Tuesday.

''Two men and a woman Maoist were killed in the joint operation by the Special Operation Group (SOG), District Voluntary Force (DVF) of Malkangiri and BSF,'' Abhay said, clarifying the identities of those gunned down.

They were part of the Darbha Divisional Committee of the CPI(Maoist), he said.

Muka Sodi alias Anil alias Kishore, the 'Area Committee Secretary', had a bounty of Rs 5 lakh, while Chinna Rao had a bounty of Rs 1 lakh. The female militant, Soni, had a bounty of Rs 4 lakh, the DGP said.

''An SLR rifle with three magazines, an INSAS with a magazine, an AK magazine, 59 rounds of SLR ammunitions, 21 INSAS ammunition, walky-talkies, electronic equipment, detonators, IEDs, remote controllers for IEDs, medicines and Maoist literature were recovered from them,'' DIG (South Western Region) Rajesh Pandit said.

