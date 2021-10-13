NHRC-SHRCs meet to explore new areas of collaboration New Delhi, Oc'

Representatives of the NHRC and State Human Rights Commissions (SHRC) on Wednesday met here to explore new areas of cooperation and share the best practices for promotion and protection of human rights, officials said.

The meeting began in the morning at the Vigyan Bhawan in the presence of NHRC chairperson justice (retd) Arun Kumar Mishra.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) marked its 28th foundation day on Tuesday.

The NHRC-SHRCs interface meeting is taking place here to ''explore common and new areas of collaboration for the promotion and protection of human rights,'' a senior official said.

The aim is also to share the best practices and activities of different SHRCs to work towards promotion and protection of human rights in a more cohesive manner, he said.

Both the NHRC and SHRCs were set up under the Protection of Human Rights, PHR Act, 1993. But SHRCs are autonomous and independent bodies at a state level and are not under the NHRC.

However, being an apex human rights body, the NHRC has been taking up the issue of strengthening of SHRCs with the respective state governments, so that they may be able to work more effectively in fulfilment of their mandate under the PHR Act,'' the NHRC said.

During the five planned sessions of the meeting, there will be presentations on key issues of human rights, related laws, implementation mechanism and present situation, the official said.

These also include monitoring the implementation of advisories issued by the NHRC, status of implementation of one nation-one ration card, and the Food Security Act, 2013, integration of gender perspective, status of implementation of schemes and policies relating to informal workers, the NHRC said. Mishra, during his address on the occasion of the foundation day of the NHRC, had said that the rights panel is working for the last 28 years even though in many powerful countries, such institutions have not been established yet.

He had also said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Commission continued to work for the protection of human rights of various sections of society, and issued 22 advisories on it.

