Left Menu

Pak police kill 3 Lashkar-e-Jhangvi terrorists responsible for attacking Shias

Four of their accomplices however managed to flee taking advantage of darkness, the CTD said.Two hand grenades, two pistols, one rifle and ammunition were recovered from the site.The LeJ is a Sunni militant group, which has claimed responsibility for several deadly attacks against the minority Shia community in Pakistan, including the 2013 blasts in Quetta that killed over 200 Hazara Shias.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 13-10-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 15:07 IST
Pak police kill 3 Lashkar-e-Jhangvi terrorists responsible for attacking Shias
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Three LeJ terrorists who were allegedly involved in an attack on the Shia minority community in Pakistan's Punjab province have been killed by the country's law enforcement agencies.

The Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) terrorists were involved in the attack on a Muharram procession in Bahawalnagar, some 260 km from Lahore, in August last that killed two and wounded over 50 people.

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police said in a statement on Wednesday that it arrested terrorist Umer Draz of LeJ who was involved in the attack on the 10th Muharram procession in Bahawalnagar.

A CTD team took him to Mozakalay Pathan district of Pakpattan, some 200 km from Lahore, on Tuesday to recover firearms and hand grenades which he dumped in the area.

''As the CTD team recovered two hand grenades, arms, and ammunition, terrorist Umer Draz's unknown accomplices armed with firearms ambushed and started indiscriminate firing on the team and took away Draz with them,'' the CTD said.

''The team took cover and retaliated in self-defense. When the firing stopped, three terrorists were found dead with the firing of their companions, including Umer Draz. Four of their accomplices however managed to flee taking advantage of darkness,'' the CTD said.

Two hand grenades, two pistols, one rifle, and ammunition were recovered from the site.

The LeJ is a Sunni militant group, which has claimed responsibility for several deadly attacks against the minority Shia community in Pakistan, including the 2013 blasts in Quetta that killed over 200 Hazara Shias.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
4
Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Finland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021