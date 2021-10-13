Left Menu

Karnataka: Two injured in clash over boy wearing skull cap

Two students were critically injured in a clash that broke out in Ilkal town of Bagalkot district of Karnataka after a Muslim boy was teased for wearing a skull cap.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 13-10-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 15:11 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Two students were critically injured in a clash that broke out in Ilkal town of Bagalkot district of Karnataka after a Muslim boy was teased for wearing a skull cap. After the injured Muslim students got admitted to the hospital, one Tangadagi Manju, who was involved in the clash, barged into the hospital and threatened the students for complaining about him to the police, added the police.

Manju also threatened to stab the students once they get discharged and has also threatened to foist a false SC/ST Act case against them, as per the police. The students shared a video of Manju, barging into the hospital and threatening the students, stated the police.

The police have registered two FIRs in the case including a counter-complaint.(ANI)

