Guj: Cop held for taking Rs 10,000 bribe from cattle rearer in Ahmedabad

The Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a policeman for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a cattle rearer in Ahmedabad, an official said on Wednesday. Inspector F M Qureshi, attached to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation's cattle nuisance control department (CNCD), was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe amount at a hotel in Sardarnagar area of the city on Tuesday, the official said. A cattle rearer had recently approached the ACB claiming that the accused policeman had been pressuring him to pay a monthly bribe of 10,000 for not capturing his stray cows, he said. Qureshi had allegedly threatened to register an FIR if the complainant failed to cough up the monthly bribe in time, the official said.

The accused had on Monday demanded Rs 10,000 as monthly bribe and another Rs 10,000 as ''Diwali bonus'', and when the complainant expressed inability to arrange for the entire sum, he settled for Rs 10,000, he said. Apart from Rs 10,000, the ACB also recovered Rs 92,000 cash from the accused's possession and conducted a search at his residence in Gandhinagar, the official said.

As per a release issued by the ACB, during the preliminary investigation, it was found that Qureshi had been booked in a rape case in 2013. Days after the rape complaint, the accused was booked again by Sola police of the city for allegedly planting a crude bomb outside the Gujarat High Court when he was the security in-charge there, it was stated.

It was alleged that he planted the bomb to gain sympathy and emerge as a hero in the wake of the rape complaint. In 2016, he was acquitted by a sessions court in the bomb planting case, the release said.

