Uthra murder case accused gets life imprisonment for killing wife using Cobra

Uthra murder case accused, who killed his wife using a Cobra, has been granted life imprisonment by the Kollam additional sessions court on Wednesday.

ANI | Kollam (Kerala) | Updated: 13-10-2021 15:17 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 15:17 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Sooraj has been sentenced to life imprisonment with a Rs 5 lakh fine for an offence under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

He has been sentenced to life imprisonment with Rs 1 lakh fine for an offence under 307 IPC. He had been awarded 10 years for an offence under section 328 IPC and seven years for section 201.

The life imprisonment under sections 328 and 201 of the IPC would begin only after 17 years. Uthara was killed by her husband Sooraj on May 7, 2020, by using a cobra after drugging her.

According to the prosecution, this was the second time in which Uthra was bit by a snake, earlier she was bit by a viper. According to the prosecution, Uthra was a differently-abled person and during her marriage with Sooraj, her father gave a dowry of about 98 sovereigns of gold, 4 lakh rupees and a car. Uthara's father used to give about Rs 8,000 every month to Sooraj.

According to the prosecution, Sooraj started searching vipers online in January 2020. On March 3, 2020, Uthra was bit by a Viper. However, she survived after receiving treatment.

The police have also collected evidence from his mobile for him searching for Cobra and Viper. According to the prosecution, Sooraj stayed with her in the hospital but at the same time, he was searching for cobras on his mobile phone. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

