Maha: Four held for series of thefts in Alibaug

Four persons have been arrested in connection with a series of thefts that took place in Alibaug town of Maharashtras Raigad district, police said on Wednesday.

PTI | Alibaug | Updated: 13-10-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 15:37 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Four persons have been arrested in connection with a series of thefts that took place in Alibaug town of Maharashtra's Raigad district, police said on Wednesday. The police have apprehended Sahil Chavan, a resident of Shiravali village, Bhavesh Mhatre of Narangi village, Shreyash Patil of Ranjankhar village and Harshal Gharat, a repeat offender, an official said. According to the police, Gharat, who had recently come out of prison on bail, had formed a gang and carried out several thefts and break-ins in Alibaug town and the surrounding areas.

The accused had targeted temples and shops over the last two weeks, the official said.

The police have confiscated stolen items worth Rs 1.25 lakh from the accused, who have been remanded to a five-day police custody, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

