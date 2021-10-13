Left Menu

UK drivers delivering for Amazon seek employee rights

At least 3,000 people making deliveries via 'Delivery Service Partners' are currently self-employed but should be reclassified as employees with rights such as sick pay, according to law firm Leigh Day. Total compensation could reach 140 million pounds ($191 million), it said.

Thousands of Britons delivering items for Amazon should receive entitlements such as the minimum wage, according to a law firm which is launching an employee rights claim against the U.S. giant. At least 3,000 people making deliveries via 'Delivery Service Partners' are currently self-employed but should be reclassified as employees with rights such as sick pay, according to law firm Leigh Day.

Total compensation could reach 140 million pounds ($191 million), it said. "Drivers delivering for Amazon have to work set shifts and book time off, yet Amazon claim they are self-employed," said Kate Robinson, a solicitor in the employment team.

The action is one of many in a long-running battle with firms over how people should be classified at work. The Supreme Court ruled against Uber on worker rights earlier in 2021. In a statement, Amazon said: "We are committed to ensuring these drivers are fairly compensated by the delivery companies they work with and are treated with respect, and this is reflected by the positive feedback we hear from drivers every day." ($1 = 0.7336 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

