Maha: Man wanted in local Shiv Sena leader's murder case held after six years

A 37-year-old man, wanted in connection with the 2015 murder of a local Shiv Sena leader in the Thane district of Maharashtra, was arrested, a Thane crime branch official said on Wednesday. Deputy shakha pramukh from Badlapur town, Keshav Mohite, was killed by some men on April 4, 2015 over an old enmity, the official said, adding that police had arrested four accused in the past but another person involved in the attack kept evading arrest. On a tip-off that the accused was hiding in the Kolhapur district, a team of crime branch officials went to Unchgaon village and nabbed Sagar Kambale from there, said Assistant Police Inspector, crime branch (Unit 1) Prafulla Jadhav.

The accused was handed over to Badlapur police for further investigation.

