John Paul I, pope who reigned for only 33 days, put on path to sainthood

Reuters | Vatican City | Updated: 13-10-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 15:44 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia
Pope John Paul I, who reigned for only 33 days in 1978, will be beatified, putting him on the path to eventual sainthood in the Roman Catholic Church, the Vatican said on Wednesday.

A statement said Pope Francis had approved a decree recognising a miracle attributed to the intercession of the late Italian pope, whose birth name was Albino Luciani.

