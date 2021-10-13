New Chief Justice of Gujarat HC Aravind Kumar takes oath

Justice Aravind Kumar was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court on Wednesday.

Governor Acharya Devvrat administered the oath of office to him at Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat Assembly Speaker Nimaben Acharya, state Chief Secretary Pankaj Kumar, various judges of the high court and senior officials were present in the function.

Aravind Kumar (59), who was previously a judge of the Karnataka High Court, succeeds Justice Vikram Nath as the CJ of the Gujarat High Court. President Ram Nath Kovind appointed Aravind Kumar as Chief Justice of the Gujarat HC on October 9.

Justice Vikram Nath, who served as Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court for nearly two years, was elevated to the Supreme Court in August this year along with Justice Bela Trivedi. Following his elevation, Justice R M Chhaya was serving as the Acting Chief Justice of the Gujarat HC since last month.

