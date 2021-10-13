Left Menu

New Chief Justice of Gujarat HC Aravind Kumar takes oath

President Ram Nath Kovind appointed Aravind Kumar as Chief Justice of the Gujarat HC on October 9.Justice Vikram Nath, who served as Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court for nearly two years, was elevated to the Supreme Court in August this year along with Justice Bela Trivedi.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 13-10-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 16:00 IST
New Chief Justice of Gujarat HC Aravind Kumar takes oath
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Justice Aravind Kumar was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court on Wednesday.

Governor Acharya Devvrat administered the oath of office to him at Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat Assembly Speaker Nimaben Acharya, state Chief Secretary Pankaj Kumar, various judges of the high court and senior officials were present in the function.

Aravind Kumar (59), who was previously a judge of the Karnataka High Court, succeeds Justice Vikram Nath as the CJ of the Gujarat High Court. President Ram Nath Kovind appointed Aravind Kumar as Chief Justice of the Gujarat HC on October 9.

Justice Vikram Nath, who served as Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court for nearly two years, was elevated to the Supreme Court in August this year along with Justice Bela Trivedi. Following his elevation, Justice R M Chhaya was serving as the Acting Chief Justice of the Gujarat HC since last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
3
NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

Global
4
Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Finland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021