China's President Xi speaks with German Chancellor Merkel - state media

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 13-10-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 16:02 IST
China's President Xi speaks with German Chancellor Merkel - state media
China's President Xi Jinping spoke with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in a video meeting on Wednesday, state television reported.

Xi and Merkel exchanged views on the development of Sino-Europe and China-Germany relations in a friendly manner, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

