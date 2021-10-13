China's President Xi speaks with German Chancellor Merkel - state media
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 13-10-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 16:02 IST
- Country:
- China
China's President Xi Jinping spoke with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in a video meeting on Wednesday, state television reported.
Xi and Merkel exchanged views on the development of Sino-Europe and China-Germany relations in a friendly manner, it added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Xi Jinping
- Germany
- Merkel
- Angela Merkel
- German
- China-
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Germany's SPD wants to open coalition talks this week
Germany sees calls for quick decisions on new government
Germany's TÜV Süd "shirking responsibility" over 2019 Brazil dam burst, court hears
Germany's SPD wants to start coalition talks this week
World News Roundup: EU no longer agrees on Balkan membership guarantee, diplomats say; Blending chalk and cheese: assembling a government for Germany and more