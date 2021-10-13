Lebanon cabinet meeting over Beirut blast probe judge postponed
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 13-10-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 16:06 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
Lebanon on Wednesday postponed a cabinet session that was scheduled to discuss a row over the lead judge investigating last year's catastrophic Beirut port blast, an official source said.
There was no immediate new date for the session announced, the source said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement