Jaishankar stresses on connectivity, proposes Chabahar Port be included in the North-South Transport Corridor

Stressing on the need for enhanced connectivity, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday proposed that the strategic Chabahar Port in Iran be included in the North-South Transport Corridor that has the potential to bridge connectivity barriers, as he agreed on a roadmap for future course of cooperation and exchanges during bilateral talks with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan.

Jaishankar was speaking at a joint press meet with Armenian Foreign Minister Mirzoyan following their meeting here.

Jaishankar on Tuesday arrived in Armenia on the last leg of his three-nation tour to Central Asia intending to further expand bilateral ties and discuss key regional issues including the developments in Afghanistan. It is the first-ever visit by an External Affairs Minister to Armenia.

''Both India and Armenia are members of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), which has the potential to bridge the connectivity barrier. So Minister Mirzoyan and I discussed the interest which Armenia has shown in the utilization of the Chabahar Port in Iran and being developed by India,'' Jaishankar said in his remarks.

''We also proposed the Chabahar Port be included in the International North-South Transport Corridor; we welcome the use of the Chabahar Port and any other initiative that will encourage regional connectivity,'' he said.

The Chabahar port in the Sistan-Balochistan province in the energy-rich nation's southern coast is easily accessible from India's western coast and is increasingly seen as a counter to Pakistan's Gwadar Port located at a distance of around 80 km from Chabahar.

The first phase of the Chabahar port was inaugurated in December 2017 by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, opening a new strategic route connecting Iran, India, and Afghanistan bypassing Pakistan.

The Chabahar port is being considered as a gateway to golden opportunities for trade by India, Iran, and Afghanistan with central Asian countries, besides ramping up trade among the three countries in the wake of Pakistan denying transit access to New Delhi.

On asked about India's interest in developing the Chabahar Port, Jaishankar said, ''we are interested because if we develop more ports in Iran and then connectivity from those ports to northwards of Iran, it opens up more trade routes which are land-based, which are more efficient than these sea-based routes.

''So the key today to economic progress is to be more competitive in terms of movement of goods and that is why this is important and, at least, I mentioned Chabahar to the minister because it is a port in Iran which India is developing and for us it opens up a pathway at least one side to the Caucasus (intersection of Europe and Asia), opens up a different pathway to Central Asia and it is an initiative that we are working with the Russians very closely,'' Jaishankar said that about the regional security situation in light of the developments in the Caucuses regions since last year, India's position has been consistent.

''Since the beginning of the hostilities, we have been calling for a peaceful resolution of the conflict in diplomatic means. We have expressed support for the resolution of the dispute under the USC Ministry. We have supported the bilateral ceasefire of November 9-10, 2020. India has always been in favor of peace and stability in this region,'' he said.

He said that connectivity today is a very important subject of international collaboration.

''Now, we saw just a little while ago what happened at the Suez Canal and how much it disrupted trade between Europe and Asia. So for us, the International North-South Transport Corridor is a very, very important initiative. We have invested a lot of energy, given it a lot of priority and we, I think, all our participation (member countries) will add more options and more possibilities to an initiative which has been under discussion,'' he said.

Jaishankar said that the two ministers also did a comprehensive review of the bilateral relations.

''We discussed regional and multilateral issues and most importantly agreed on a road map for future course of cooperation and exchanges,'' he said.

Noting that the bilateral relations have expanded in political and cultural fields, Jaishankar said that there is scope for further strengthening of economic and commercial cooperation and tourism, hospitality, infrastructure, and investment.

The two ministers also briefed each other on their respective regional developments. ''India supports the OSCE Minsk process,'' Jaishankar tweeted. He said that one important bridge between India and Armenia is the presence of a large number of Indian students.

''There are almost, I think, 3,000 of them who are pursuing medical education in Armenia. We very greatly appreciate the efforts of the government of Armenia and people for the welfare of the Indian community, in particular, the students during the pandemic,'' he said.

He said that India and Armenia's progression in the UN and multilateral forums have been exclusive.

''We share Armenia's support for our candidature of non-permanent membership of the UNSC for 2021-22 and also for the permanent membership at the UNSC. Our progression at multilateral forums reflects the strength of our relationship. We are very grateful to Armenia for supporting our candidature to other multilateral forums,'' he said.

''I am very hopeful that my visit today has enabled us to further our cooperation in various stages. We stand ready to support Armenia for the spirit of our close and friendly traditions,'' he said. He said that Armenian heritage in India has been preserved with great care and respect of all traditions and the Armenian community's contributions to India's progress has been noteworthy.

''We recognize that Armenia has gone through a very difficult phase last year, so let me take the opportunity to convey my sincere condolences on behalf of the government and the people of India to the Armenian people, especially those who lost their near and dear ones,'' he said.

Jaishankar said that he looks forward to calling on the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

He also expressed his pleasure in his meeting with the President of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan.

''Discussed the importance of nurturing the bonds between our two parliamentary democracies. Spoke about bringing our people closer together through greater cooperation in different domains,'' Jaishakar tweeted.

He appreciated Simonyan's perspective on regional and international issues of shared interest.

Jaishankar, accompanied by Mirozyan, also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue in Yerevan.

''Together, we planted a tree of friendship,'' he said.

He also met Indian students and Armenian friends of India in Yerevan and appreciate the efforts made by the Armenian government for the welfare of our students.

Earlier, Jaishankar began his day by paying homage at the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial Complex.

''This year will be an important year for the calendar of both our countries. For Armenia, celebrating the 30th anniversary of its Independence and we are celebrating 75 years of our Independence. Next year, which will be another milestone that will mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of our diplomatic relations,'' he said in the joint press meet.

