Saudi-led coalition destroys two Houthi explosive-laden boats - TV

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen has destroyed two explosive-laden boats used in an attempted attack by the Iran-aligned group in the south of the Red Sea, Saudi state TV said on Wednesday.

The channel did not give indications about the target of the attempted attack. The coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 to try to restore a Saudi-backed, internationally-recognized government toppled by the Houthis in 2014. The war has caused what the United Nations describes as the world's biggest humanitarian crisis.

