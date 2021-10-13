Left Menu

One more cop arrested for killing of Kanpur businessman

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 13-10-2021 16:40 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 16:19 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
One more policeman wanted in connection with the killing of Kanpur-based businessman Manish Gupta was arrested from Gorakhpur on Wednesday, officials said.

Head Constable Kamlesh Kumar Yadav was arrested on a tip-off when he was going to surrender in the court, Additional Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said.

On Tuesday, the police had arrested sub-inspector Rahul Dubey and constable Prashant Kumar while on Sunday inspector J N Singh and sub-inspector Akshay Mishra, who were both under suspension, were arrested by police.

Gupta, a 36-year-old property dealer, was allegedly thrashed by policemen in a Gorakhpur hotel last month, leading to his death.

The Kanpur Police had initially announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for information leading to the arrest of the six policemen allegedly involved in Gupta's killing but the amount was increased to Rs 1 lakh on Saturday.

Six policemen were named in the FIR and five of them have been arrested till now while attempts are on to nab one Vijay Yadav, who is still absconding, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

