Justice Mishra sworn-in as AP HC Chief Justice
- Country:
- India
Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra was on Wednesday sworn-in as the Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court.
Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan administered the oath of office to Justice Mishra, who was transferred here from the Chhattisgarh High Court.
The 57-year-old Justice Mishra was till recently the acting Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh High Court.
He became a judge of Chhattisgarh High Court in December 2009.
He succeeded Justice Arup Kumar Goswami, who has been transferred as the Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh High Court.
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, ministers, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, several judges from the Chhattisgarh and AP High Courts and senior government officials attended the swearing-in ceremony at the Tummalapalli vari Kshetrayya Kalakshetram in Vijayawada.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Undertrial prisoner from Chhattisgarh dies in Jammu
BJP protests in Chhattisgarh, alleges rise in religious conversion incidents
Chhattisgarh: Man trampled to death by elephant in Surajpur
11 Naxals surrender in Chhattisgarh's Sukma
BJP seeks apology from Chhattisgarh CM over his tweet asking media not to 'forget limits'