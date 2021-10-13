Justice Mishra sworn-in as AP HC Chief Justice

Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra was on Wednesday sworn-in as the Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan administered the oath of office to Justice Mishra, who was transferred here from the Chhattisgarh High Court.

The 57-year-old Justice Mishra was till recently the acting Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh High Court.

He became a judge of Chhattisgarh High Court in December 2009.

He succeeded Justice Arup Kumar Goswami, who has been transferred as the Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh High Court.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, ministers, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, several judges from the Chhattisgarh and AP High Courts and senior government officials attended the swearing-in ceremony at the Tummalapalli vari Kshetrayya Kalakshetram in Vijayawada.

