Left Menu

US asks Tesla why it didn't recall Autopilot driving system

U.S. highway safety investigators want to know why Tesla didnt file recall paperwork when it updated Autopilot software so it would do a better job spotting parked emergency vehicles.In a letter sent to Tesla on Tuesday, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration told the electric car maker that it has to do a recall if an over-the-internet update mitigates a safety defect.The agency also ordered Tesla to provide information about its Full Self-Driving software thats being tested on public roads with some owners.

PTI | Detroit | Updated: 13-10-2021 16:33 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 16:33 IST
US asks Tesla why it didn't recall Autopilot driving system
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. highway safety investigators want to know why Tesla didn't file recall paperwork when it updated Autopilot software so it would do a better job spotting parked emergency vehicles.

In a letter sent to Tesla on Tuesday, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration told the electric car maker that it has to do a recall if an over-the-internet update mitigates a safety defect.

The agency also ordered Tesla to provide information about its “Full Self-Driving” software that's being tested on public roads with some owners. The latest clash provides more evidence of escalating tensions between Tesla and the agency that regulates partially automated driving systems.

In August the agency opened an investigation into Tesla's Autopilot after getting multiple reports of vehicles crashing into emergency vehicles with warning lights flashing that were stopped on highways. The letter was posted on the NHTSA website early Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
3
NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

Global
4
Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Finland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021