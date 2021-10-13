Indian national injured in accident succumbed to injuries in Singapore hospital

An Indian national, one of the 17 workers on a lorry that crashed into a stranded tipper truck in April, had to be extricated with hydraulic equipment and was taken to a hospital, where he later died, a one-day inquiry into the accident heard on Wednesday.

Sugunan Sudheeshmon, 28, from India, and Toffazal Hossain, 33, from Bangladesh, were seated at the back of the lorry directly behind the driver's cabin where the impact was strongest from the crash that happened on April 20.

Sugunan was breathing irregularly and making gurgling sounds. He was treated extensively in the National University Hospital, where he fought for his life but eventually succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 10.40 pm, senior investigating officer Raziz Tahar told the court.

''He was admitted to the intensive care unit after the operation but was unresponsive, his health deteriorated despite maximum therapy,'' The Straits Times quoted Raziz as saying.

Toffazal had to be freed from the wreckage and was rushed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police were alerted about the accident on the PIE towards Changi Airport before the Jalan Bahar exit in the Jurong industrial area at 6.06 am.

The Straits Times reported in April that Sugunan had a wife and an 18-month-old child, while Toffazal was also married with a two-year-old son.

The 36-year old driver of the lorry, ferrying 17 workers employed by Bright Asia Construction, was not named in the court on Wednesday.

Raziz told the inquiry that there was no evidence of foul play.

State Coroner Adam Nakhoda will deliver his findings on October 20.

