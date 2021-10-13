Left Menu

NSCN(IM) cadre apprehended in Assam

On specific information, a combined team of the Armys Red Shield Division under Spear Corps and the police launched an operation in the area on Tuesday and apprehended the NSCN IM cadre, a defence press release said.

A cadre of National Socialist Council of Nagaland -Isak Muivah faction (NSCN-IM) has been apprehended by a joint team of army and police personnel near Tinkopani Reserve Forest in Assam's Tinsukia district. On specific information, a combined team of the Army's Red Shield Division under Spear Corps and the police launched an operation in the area on Tuesday and apprehended the NSCN (IM) cadre, a defence press release said. One pistol with three rounds of ammunition, a detonator, and 250 gm of explosives were seized from his possession, the release said.

The person has been handed over to the police.

