NSCN(IM) cadre apprehended in Assam

A cadre of National Socialist Council of Nagaland -Isak Muivah faction (NSCN-IM) has been apprehended by a joint team of army and police personnel near Tinkopani Reserve Forest in Assam's Tinsukia district. On specific information, a combined team of the Army's Red Shield Division under Spear Corps and the police launched an operation in the area on Tuesday and apprehended the NSCN (IM) cadre, a defence press release said. One pistol with three rounds of ammunition, a detonator, and 250 gm of explosives were seized from his possession, the release said.

The person has been handed over to the police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)