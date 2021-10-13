Germany's Merkel speaks with China's Xi ahead of G20 summit - German govt statement
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 13-10-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 16:43 IST
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke on the phone on Wednesday ahead of a summit for the G20 group of major economies, a German government spokesperson said.
Merkel and Xi discussed the two countries' bilateral ties, preparations for the G20 summit, climate protection and the coronavirus pandemic, the spokesperson said in a statement.
Human rights and the investment deal between China and the European Union were also raised in the call, she added.
