Left Menu

Germany's Merkel speaks with China's Xi ahead of G20 summit - German govt statement

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 13-10-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 16:43 IST
Germany's Merkel speaks with China's Xi ahead of G20 summit - German govt statement
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke on the phone on Wednesday ahead of a summit for the G20 group of major economies, a German government spokesperson said.

Merkel and Xi discussed the two countries' bilateral ties, preparations for the G20 summit, climate protection and the coronavirus pandemic, the spokesperson said in a statement.

Human rights and the investment deal between China and the European Union were also raised in the call, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
3
NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

Global
4
Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Finland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021