Germany's Merkel speaks with China's Xi ahead of G20 summit - German govt statement

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke on the phone on Wednesday ahead of a summit for the G20 group of major economies, a German government spokesperson said.

Merkel and Xi discussed the two countries' bilateral ties, preparations for the G20 summit, climate protection and the coronavirus pandemic, the spokesperson said in a statement.

Human rights and the investment deal between China and the European Union were also raised in the call, she added.

