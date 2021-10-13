Left Menu

France to extend COVID-19 state of emergency until July 31, govt says

The French government will ask lawmakers to extend its pandemic state of emergency until July 31 next year to deal with the continuing coronavirus crisis, spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday.

The French government will ask lawmakers to extend its pandemic state of emergency until July 31 next year to deal with the continuing coronavirus crisis, spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday. The state of emergency extension would mean that the government will keep the power to extend or reinstate restrictive measures such as the use of a health pass to gain access to venues such as restaurants, bars and cinemas.

The state of emergency and the requirement of a health pass are due to expire on Nov. 15. "There is a non-negligible risk of an epidemic resurgence," Attal told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

"We must stay vigilant until next summer."

