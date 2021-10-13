Left Menu

Maha: Weapon supplier arrested in Palghar

The police in Maharashtras Palghar district have arrested a wanted accused in connection with a shooting that took place in Pune district in July, an official said on Wednesday.Acting on a tip-off, the MBVV polices crime branch on Tuesday nabbed Akshay alias Vijaykumar Shankar Patil 26 from his hideout in Virar west, senior inspector Pramod Badakh said.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 13-10-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 17:40 IST
Maha: Weapon supplier arrested in Palghar
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The police in Maharashtra's Palghar district have arrested a wanted accused in connection with a shooting that took place in Pune district in July, an official said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the MBVV police's crime branch on Tuesday nabbed Akshay alias Vijaykumar Shankar Patil (26) from his hideout in Virar (west), senior inspector Pramod Badakh said. The police also recovered a pistol, two magazines and six cartridges, worth Rs 55,000, from the accused, he said. An offence under relevant sections of the Arms Act and Mumbai Police Act has been registered against the accused with the Arnala police station, the official said. According to the police, Patil had allegedly supplied a firearm for the shooting that took place in Jejuri on July 16, during which Ganesh Raskar (35) of Nira was shot in his head from a very close range by two persons. While two of the accused had been arrested subsequently, Patil had been absconding since the killing, the official said.

Patil has several cases to his name at Kavathemahankal, Shahapur (Kolhapur), Palus (Sangli) and Vishrambaugh police stations, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

