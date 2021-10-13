Left Menu

2 petro-chemical factory workers die of asphyxiation

PTI | Noida | Updated: 13-10-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 17:41 IST
Two workers have died in Greater Noida allegedly of asphyxiation while working inside a tank at a petrochemical company, police said on Wednesday.

An FIR has been lodged over the incident that took place in the Kasna police station area on Tuesday night, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Vishal Pandey said.

"Four workers were sent into the tank at Jagdamba Petrochemical factory in Site 5 area of Kasna. Inside the tank, they fell unconscious due to the presence of gases. The local police were alerted about it after which all four were pulled out from the tank," Pandey said.

"While two of them regained consciousness, the other two did not and were rushed to a private hospital nearby. However, the doctors there declared these two workers dead," the police officer said.

On the basis of a complaint by the victims' families, an FIR has been lodged at the Kasna police station under relevant sections of the law and investigation launched, he said.

No arrest was made in the case till Wednesday evening, according to officials.

