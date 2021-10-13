Left Menu

Athletics-World Championship bronze medallist Tirop found allegedly stabbed to death

Long-distance runner Agnes Tirop, Kenya's two-times World Championship bronze medallist, was found allegedly stabbed to death at her home, Athletics Kenya said on Wednesday. We are still working to unearth more details surrounding her demise," Athletics Kenya said in a statement https://twitter.com/athletics_kenya/status/1448245193493385217.

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 17:53 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Long-distance runner Agnes Tirop, Kenya's two-times World Championship bronze medallist, was found allegedly stabbed to death at her home, Athletics Kenya said on Wednesday. The 25-year-old represented Kenya in the 5,000m event at the Tokyo Olympics and finished fourth in the finals after clocking 14:39.62.

"Tirop was found dead at their home in Iten after she was allegedly stabbed by her husband. We are still working to unearth more details surrounding her demise," Athletics Kenya said in a statement https://twitter.com/athletics_kenya/status/1448245193493385217. Last month, Tirop smashed the women-only 10km world record in Germany, crossing the line in 30:01 to shave 28 seconds from the previous record held by Morocco's Asmae Leghzaoui from 2002.

Tirop won bronze medals at the 2017 and 2019 World Championships in the 10,000m event and also won the 2015 World Cross Country Championships.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

