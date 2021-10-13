Mexican president says precise November U.S. border date to be decided

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday the border with the United States will reopen in November, after more than a year of pandemic restrictions, but added that the precise date was still being worked out.

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas earlier said in a statement that U.S. borders with Canada and the United States would reopen in November.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)