Mexican president says precise November U.S. border date to be decided
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 13-10-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 17:58 IST
- Country:
- Mexico
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday the border with the United States will reopen in November, after more than a year of pandemic restrictions, but added that the precise date was still being worked out.
U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas earlier said in a statement that U.S. borders with Canada and the United States would reopen in November.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Alejandro Mayorkas
- Canada
- Mexican
- U.S.
- Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador
- United States
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jaishankar meets Mexican counterpart; discusses cooperation in various fields
Jaishankar holds talks with Mexican prez Obrador on expanding practical cooperation in various sectors
Jaishankar meets Mexican President, discusses cooperation in pharma, ICT, energy
Trudeau: Canada's decision on whether to allow Huawei coming
Canada PM Trudeau says new Cabinet to be sworn in next month, finance minister to stay