KRMB decides to take over direct outlets under Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar projects from Oct 14

The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) has decided to take over all direct outlets from the main reservoirs of Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar projects from October 14 and asked the respective state governments to prioritize it.

The issue of implementation of the Gazette Notification (issued by the Centre) dated July 15 on jurisdiction of KRMB was discussed in the 15th (Special) Meeting of the Board held on Tuesday, the Board said in a press release.

''All direct outlets (components) from the main reservoirs of Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar Projects, which are listed under Schedule-II of the Gazette Notification may be prioritized by respective State Governments for handing over to KRMB by October 14, 2021,'' it said.

The Board's decision came in spite of Telangana's request to the Centre to postpone the implementation of the notification. The KRMB was constituted by Centre as per the Andhra Pradesh Re-Organization Act, 2014 for the administration, regulation, maintenance and operation of such projects, as may be notified by the Central Government from time to time. Telangana and AP have had differences over irrigation projects, generation of power and others.

When the Centre notified the Godavari and the Krishna river management boards in July, the Jal Shakti Ministry had said the notification (issued on July 15) is expected to reduce the friction in the area of water management between the two states, ''The decision of the Union government for notifying the jurisdiction of two boards would go a long way in enabling the rive boards to discharge their responsibilities to the fullest as mandated in the APRA (Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act) 2014 and ring about the much needed neutrality on water resources matters between the two states,'' the ministry had said.

