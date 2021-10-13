Left Menu

Court grants one day police custody of DMK MP named in murder case

PTI | Cuddalore | Updated: 13-10-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 18:16 IST
Court grants one day police custody of DMK MP named in murder case
  • Country:
  • India

A local court here on Wednesday granted one day police custody of DMK MP TRVS Ramesh, booked in a murder case by the CB-CID.

Ramesh, the DMK Lok Sabha MP representing Cuddalore constituency, had on Monday surrendered before a court near here in connection with the case.

On Wednesday, Cuddalore District Principal Judge R Prabhakaran granted one day police custody of Ramesh, police said.

The MP has been named in an FIR in the alleged murder of Govindarasu, an employee in his cashew unit off Panruti in this district.

Already, five men, including Ramesh's assistant have been arrested in connection with the worker's alleged murder last month.

Ramesh had been booked under various sections of the IPC including murder, wrongful restraint and conspiracy and for causing disappearance of evidence and the CB-CID is probing the case.

Govindarasu, a PMK office-bearer, had been working in the cashew unit owned by Ramesh in Cuddalore district for the past about seven years.

The cashew nut unit management had claimed that ''Govindarasu died by suicide'' and initially police probed it as a ''death under suspicious circumstances''. Later, the case was taken up by the CB-CID and the issue also went to the Madras High Court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
3
NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

Global
4
Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Finland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021