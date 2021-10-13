Left Menu

2 teens killed, 1 critical as motorcycle hits tree in Jamshedpur

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 13-10-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 18:22 IST
Two teenagers were killed, while another was critically injured after their motorcycle hit a roadside tree in Jamshedpur in Jharkhand on Wednesday morning, police said.

The victims, all residents of Dindli bustee in Adityapur police station area of neighboring Seraikela-Kharswan district, were going to have tea in Bistupur along with other friends, Bistupur police station Officer-in-Charge Bishnu Rout said.

They hit the tree while trying to overtake a truck, he said.

Dharamveer Sardar (18) and Bajrang Gope (16) were killed, while 14-year-old Rijju was fighting for life at the Tata Main Hospital, he said.

They were not wearing helmets, Rout said.

Senior Superintendent of Police M Tamil Vanan appealed to the parents not to allow their minor children to ride motorcycles or drive cars, warning that strict action would be taken.

He said that an adequate police force has been deputed at all the important junctions of the steel city and a massive vehicle checking is being conducted because of Durga puja.

